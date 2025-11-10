2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees: A Star-Studded Celebration

The 40th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre, celebrated an illustrious lineup of musical legends for 2025. Among the inductees were rock band Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

An evening marked by multigenerational musical brilliance, the ceremony commenced with a tribute to the late Sly Stone. Luminaries such as Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Questlove, Leon Thomas, Beck, Maxwell, and Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers honored the rock icon through stirring performances.

Notably, Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon were awarded the prestigious musical influence award. Musicians Caroly Kaye, Nicky Hopkins, and Thom Bell received the Musical Excellence Award, while producer Lenny Waronker was recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun award. Jack White represented The White Stripes during an electrifying acceptance segment, injecting energy into the event.

Atlanta's legendary hip hop duo Outkast, with members Andre 3000 and Big Boi, were introduced by Donald Glover. The performance segment saw a blend of iconic collabs, though Andre 3000 abstained. Big Boi was accompanied by Doja Cat, Tyler, the Creator, Janelle Monae, J.I.D, Killer Mike, and Sleepy Brown, delivering hits like 'Ms. Jackson' and 'Hey Ya.'

In another highlight, actor Jim Carrey inducted Soundgarden, introducing Chris Cornell's daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, to commemorate her father's legacy. Cornell's former bandmates performed alongside artists Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlisle, adding a poignant note to the evening. David Letterman and Missy Elliot joined the ceremony to induct Zevon and Salt-N-Pepa, respectively, with Letterman using a guitar gifted by Zevon himself for the tribute performance.

