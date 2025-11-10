Dhanush Praises 'Predator: Badlands' as a Tribute to Original Fans

In a heartfelt review, actor and director Dhanush described the Hollywood film 'Predator: Badlands' as a fitting tribute to the original fans of the longstanding franchise. He took to social media to express his admiration, calling the film a marvel and a well-deserved homage to the series.

'Predator: Badlands', the ninth installment in the 'Predator' series, introduces audiences to a young outcast Predator named Dek. Exiled to prove his worth, Dek allies with Thia, an innovative android from Weyland-Yutani Corporation, on a perilous mission. This 2025 film stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in leading roles.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut in 'The Gray Man' by Anthony and Joe Russo. He was recently seen in 'Idly Karai' and will appear in the upcoming Bollywood drama 'Tere Ishk Mein' alongside Kriti Sanon, marking his third collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai.

