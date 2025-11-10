Left Menu

Dhanush Praises 'Predator: Badlands' as a Tribute to Original Fans

Dhanush, actor-director, reviewed the Hollywood film 'Predator: Badlands', calling it a tribute to original fans of the franchise. The movie features a young Predator named Dek and follows their journey with Thia, a synthetic android. The 2025 release stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:56 IST
Dhanush Praises 'Predator: Badlands' as a Tribute to Original Fans
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt review, actor and director Dhanush described the Hollywood film 'Predator: Badlands' as a fitting tribute to the original fans of the longstanding franchise. He took to social media to express his admiration, calling the film a marvel and a well-deserved homage to the series.

'Predator: Badlands', the ninth installment in the 'Predator' series, introduces audiences to a young outcast Predator named Dek. Exiled to prove his worth, Dek allies with Thia, an innovative android from Weyland-Yutani Corporation, on a perilous mission. This 2025 film stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi in leading roles.

Dhanush made his Hollywood debut in 'The Gray Man' by Anthony and Joe Russo. He was recently seen in 'Idly Karai' and will appear in the upcoming Bollywood drama 'Tere Ishk Mein' alongside Kriti Sanon, marking his third collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
2
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
3
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India
4

Digital Revolution: Transforming Urban Cooperative Banks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025