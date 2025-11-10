Tobacco Farmers Challenge WHO's Exclusion in Global Conference

On Monday, the Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) expressed its strong disapproval over being excluded from a significant World Health Organization (WHO) conference focused on tobacco control. The farmers' group argued that millions of tobacco growers lose their voice in critical discussions impacting their income and future.

FAIFA highlighted that the exclusion from the 11th Conference of the Parties (COP11) by the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) is particularly unjust, as per Articles 17 and 18 of the convention, which urge the protection of farmers' livelihoods. The conference is scheduled for November 17, despite India's status as one of the leading global producers and exporters of tobacco.

With over 36 million people reliant on the tobacco industry across states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, FAIFA has called upon India's COP11 delegation to shield local farmers from potential economic setbacks. The organization underscored the importance of collaboration, asserting that the spirit of the FCTC should protect livelihoods while promoting viable alternatives, not resort to exclusionary tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)