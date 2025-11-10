Delhi High Court Shields Jaya Bachchan's Personality Rights
The Delhi High Court protected Jaya Bachchan's personality rights, addressing misuse of her name and likeness on platforms like YouTube. The court refrained from restraining private entities from selling certain posters. The case included defendants such as Google, Amazon, and Meta.
The Delhi High Court has intervened to safeguard the personality rights of Jaya Bachchan, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP and celebrated actor. On Monday, the court addressed the misuse of her name and likeness across various social media accounts and digital platforms including YouTube, reportedly for commercial benefit.
A bench led by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora responded to Bachchan's plea, pinpointing that images and other personal attributes were being exploited without proper authorization. The defendants in the case include major companies like Google, Amazon, eBay, and Meta. Her counsel highlighted the unauthorized use of technology to create AI-generated videos mimicking Bachchan's persona.
Justice Arora indicated that an injunction would be forthcoming to halt these infringing activities. However, the judge declined to restrict sales of certain film posters on Amazon. This decision aligns with previous orders protecting other members of the Bachchan family, including Amitabh, Abhishek, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
