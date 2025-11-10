Left Menu

Delhi's Toxic Romance: Love in Pollution-Laden Air

Delhi's air quality has plummeted, sparking a wave of social media satire. A viral wedding video humorously depicts a couple in oxygen masks, highlighting the city's pollution woes. Memes compare Delhi's smog to a superhero's downfall, as citizens react to lingering 'severe' AQI levels.

Updated: 10-11-2025 17:37 IST
Delhi's air quality has taken a significant nosedive, becoming both a hot topic in news and a leading trend on social media platforms. Residents, frustrated by the city's rising pollution levels, are using humor and satire to express their frustration.

Amidst the haze, a unique wedding video has captured the public's attention. The clip, which has gone viral, shows a couple wearing oxygen masks as they embark on their wedded life. This unusual take combines romance with the harsh reality of Delhi's environmental challenges.

While the city's air quality remains poor, netizens continue to lampoon the situation through memes and jokes, reflecting the public's weariness with the persistent pollution problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

