Reviving the Legacy of 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity in Classrooms

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed the establishment of 'Vande Mataram' singing sessions across classrooms, portraying it as a tradition that can grow into a nationwide movement.

Speaking at Delhi University during the 150th-anniversary celebration of the national song, Pradhan emphasized the song's potential to illuminate India's path toward development.

With roots in the freedom struggle, 'Vande Mataram' continues to symbolize national unity and resilience. Pradhan noted its historic role and urged the youth at Delhi University to become ambassadors of its spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)