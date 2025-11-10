Left Menu

Reviving the Legacy of 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity in Classrooms

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan advocates for the collective singing of 'Vande Mataram' in classrooms, envisioning it as a powerful tradition that could evolve into a mass movement, uniting future generations in promoting India's spirit of unity and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:17 IST
Reviving the Legacy of 'Vande Mataram': A Call for Unity in Classrooms
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has proposed the establishment of 'Vande Mataram' singing sessions across classrooms, portraying it as a tradition that can grow into a nationwide movement.

Speaking at Delhi University during the 150th-anniversary celebration of the national song, Pradhan emphasized the song's potential to illuminate India's path toward development.

With roots in the freedom struggle, 'Vande Mataram' continues to symbolize national unity and resilience. Pradhan noted its historic role and urged the youth at Delhi University to become ambassadors of its spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

From Militant to President: Ahmed al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascent

 Global
2
Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

Shaken Foundations: BBC Faces Resignation and Scrutiny Amid Bias Allegations

 United Kingdom
3
Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

Daily Wagers Demand Justice: A Fight for Regularization and Wages in Jammu

 India
4
EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

EU Weighs Financial Aid Solutions for Ukraine Amidst Russian Asset Freeze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025