Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized: Bollywood Legend’s Health Update Awaited

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most cherished stars, has reportedly been hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As of now, his family has not released any official statements regarding his health status, leaving fans across the globe anxious and concerned.

Dharmendra, widely regarded as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, has an illustrious career spanning over six decades with more than 300 films to his name. He has delivered unforgettable performances in classics like 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Sholay', and many more. His enduring appeal was recently seen in Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

His legacy in the film industry remains unchallenged, as he continues to mesmerize audiences with his talent. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next appearance in the upcoming movie 'Ikkis', following his recent performance alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.

(With inputs from agencies.)