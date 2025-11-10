Left Menu

Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalized Dharmendra Amid Health Concerns

Actor Sunny Deol visited Breach Candy Hospital to check on his father, Dharmendra, who is stable and under observation. The family's statement requests privacy. Dharmendra, an iconic Bollywood figure, recently appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and will feature in the upcoming film 'Ikkis'.

Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalized Dharmendra Amid Health Concerns
Actor Sunny Deol (Image source: Sunny's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was sighted at Breach Candy Hospital, where he arrived to visit his ailing father, Dharmendra. Accompanied by his sons, Deol appeared visibly concerned as he shielded his face from the media cameras while entering the hospital premises.

According to a statement issued by Dharmendra's family, the legendary actor is currently stable and remains under medical observation. The family has urged the public to respect their privacy during this sensitive time and to keep Dharmendra in their prayers. More information about his condition is anticipated as it becomes available.

Dharmendra, affectionately known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' boasts an illustrious career spanning six decades with over 300 films to his credit. He has delivered iconic performances in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. This year, he was featured in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and fans can look forward to his next role in 'Ikkis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

