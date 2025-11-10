Sunny Deol Visits Hospitalized Dharmendra Amid Health Concerns

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was sighted at Breach Candy Hospital, where he arrived to visit his ailing father, Dharmendra. Accompanied by his sons, Deol appeared visibly concerned as he shielded his face from the media cameras while entering the hospital premises.

According to a statement issued by Dharmendra's family, the legendary actor is currently stable and remains under medical observation. The family has urged the public to respect their privacy during this sensitive time and to keep Dharmendra in their prayers. More information about his condition is anticipated as it becomes available.

Dharmendra, affectionately known as Bollywood's 'He-Man,' boasts an illustrious career spanning six decades with over 300 films to his credit. He has delivered iconic performances in classics like 'Sholay' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. This year, he was featured in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and fans can look forward to his next role in 'Ikkis'.

(With inputs from agencies.)