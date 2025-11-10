Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Cultural Landscape

At a recent event titled 'Soundscapes of India- Season 2', renowned writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar underscored the irreversible impact of artificial intelligence on society.

Speaking during a press conference at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Akhtar remarked on AI's remarkable advancements, urging society to harness rather than fear this technological evolution.

Amidst concerns of data misuse, Akhtar called for a strategic approach to AI, focusing on its ability to innovate while being mindful of the data shared, emphasizing AI's dependence on existing human-created content.

(With inputs from agencies.)