Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Hospitalized: Family Appeals for Privacy

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier today, November 10, raising concerns about his health among fans and admirers. By Monday evening, several family members, including his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, along with Bobby's wife Tanya, were seen arriving at the hospital. Notably, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also visited to check on Dharmendra's condition.

According to a statement from the actor's family, Dharmendra is currently in stable condition and under observation. The family added that more information will be shared in due course, appealing for public prayers and respect for their privacy during this time.

With a legendary career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra has appeared in more than 300 films and is celebrated for his roles in iconic movies such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', and 'Sholay'. This year, he was seen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, in which he shared the screen with stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie delves into themes of cultural contrasts and personal growth within relationships. Additionally, he featured in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' and is set to appear in the upcoming 'Ikkis'.

