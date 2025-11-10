Left Menu

Grand Birth Centenary Celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba

President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi will participate in the centenary celebration of Sathya Sai Baba in Sri Sathyasai district. The event, attracting a large audience, will include special trains and buses. The spiritual legacy of Sathya Sai Baba remains influential worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:00 IST
Grand Birth Centenary Celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba
  • Country:
  • India

In a tribute to the centenary of the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will graced the celebrations in Sri Sathyasai district.

The events are scheduled for November 19 for the Prime Minister and November 22 for the President, highlighting the national significance of Sathya Sai Baba's influence.

State officials, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are coordinating extensive arrangements, including special trains and buses, to cater to the anticipated influx of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deep Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Delhi Blast

Deep Mourning: Leaders Unite in Grief Over Delhi Blast

 India
2
Buffett's Strategic Stock Shift: A Generous Move

Buffett's Strategic Stock Shift: A Generous Move

 Global
3
Tamil Nadu Steps Up Security After Delhi Explosion

Tamil Nadu Steps Up Security After Delhi Explosion

 India
4
Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

Bihar on High Alert After Deadly Delhi Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025