Grand Birth Centenary Celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba

In a tribute to the centenary of the revered spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will graced the celebrations in Sri Sathyasai district.

The events are scheduled for November 19 for the Prime Minister and November 22 for the President, highlighting the national significance of Sathya Sai Baba's influence.

State officials, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are coordinating extensive arrangements, including special trains and buses, to cater to the anticipated influx of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)