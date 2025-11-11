Left Menu

Angola and India's Strategic Partnership: A Leap Towards Sustainability

Angola has partnered with India on renewable energy, wildlife conservation, and biofuels. President Droupadi Murmu's state visit marked a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral ties. The partnership includes Angola joining the International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance, enhancing collaboration in critical sectors for sustainable development.

Luanda | Updated: 11-11-2025 01:25 IST
  Angola

Angola has taken a significant step in international cooperation by partnering with India in key sectors such as renewable energy, wildlife conservation, and biofuels. These collaborations are among the noteworthy outcomes of President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to the African nation, according to a senior government official.

Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary for Economic Relations at the Ministry of External Affairs, detailed the high-level interactions between President Murmu and Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. The leaders recognized strong bilateral momentum across various sectors including trade, health, and defense, and identified further avenues for cooperation with a mutual commitment to sustainable growth.

Angola's commitment to join the International Big Cat Alliance and the Global Biofuel Alliance highlights the country's dedication to global conservation efforts and the clean energy transition. This visit not only strengthens India-Angola relations but also adds momentum to the broader India-Africa engagement framework.

