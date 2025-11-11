Pope Leo to Host Hollywood Luminaries at Vatican

In a surprising blend of faith and celebrity, Pope Leo is preparing to meet with an array of Hollywood A-listers this weekend at the Vatican. Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott are among the distinguished guests making their way to the historic site.

This gathering, confirmed by Vatican officials on Monday, underscores an intriguing fusion between the worlds of stardom and spirituality. The meeting is expected to feature discussions that transcend the usual realms of film and fame.

The unprecedented event not only highlights the Vatican's openness to diverse cultural dialogues but also positions Pope Leo as a figure engaging with modern spheres beyond traditional religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)