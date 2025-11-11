Left Menu

Pope Leo to Host Hollywood Luminaries at Vatican

Pope Leo is set to welcome around three dozen Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott, at the Vatican this weekend. The event reflects an intersection of faith and entertainment, as celebrities gather for a unique meeting with the pontiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 02:29 IST
Pope Leo to Host Hollywood Luminaries at Vatican
Pope Leo

In a surprising blend of faith and celebrity, Pope Leo is preparing to meet with an array of Hollywood A-listers this weekend at the Vatican. Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, and Adam Scott are among the distinguished guests making their way to the historic site.

This gathering, confirmed by Vatican officials on Monday, underscores an intriguing fusion between the worlds of stardom and spirituality. The meeting is expected to feature discussions that transcend the usual realms of film and fame.

The unprecedented event not only highlights the Vatican's openness to diverse cultural dialogues but also positions Pope Leo as a figure engaging with modern spheres beyond traditional religious boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

China Tightens Grip on Fentanyl Chemical Exports Amid U.S. Pressure

 United States
2
Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

Jannik Sinner Defends ATP Finals Title with Stellar Performance

 Global
3
Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

Government Shutdown Nears End with Senate Compromise

 Global
4
Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New Era

Trump's Unprecedented Diplomacy: Syrian Leader's Washington Visit Marks New ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025