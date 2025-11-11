David Szalay Wins Booker Prize for 'Flesh'

David Szalay clinched the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction with his novel 'Flesh,' a compelling story of a man's life marked by the silence between intense experiences.

Szalay triumphed over five other finalists, enhancing his reputation and securing a 50,000-pound prize. The novel was chosen by a panel including Roddy Doyle and Sarah Jessica Parker.

'Flesh,' focusing on an immigrant's journey in Britain, has received mixed reviews due to its sparse narrative. Still, it stands as a vivid portrayal of a life lived more in the spaces between words than the words themselves.

(With inputs from agencies.)