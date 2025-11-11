Left Menu

Shumitha Periyasamy: A Trailblazer in Food Innovation

Shumitha Periyasamy, CEO of Food Buddies, receives CII's EntreprenHer Award 2025 for her innovative contributions to sustainable food ventures. As a third-generation entrepreneur, she has helped transform over 2,800 food products. Her company, Food Buddies, supports entrepreneurs from concept to commercial success, impacting India's food industry significantly.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:26 IST
Renowned food innovator Shumitha Periyasamy has been awarded the CII's EntreprenHer Award 2025 for her exceptional work in empowering sustainable food ventures. As the CEO of Food Buddies, she has spearheaded the development of over 2,800 products, leaving an indelible mark on food innovation.

Ms. Periyasamy, a third-generation food entrepreneur, has passionately fostered the growth of food businesses through her consultancy, Food Buddies, since its inception in 2014. Her efforts have been pivotal in supporting over 3,000 clients, bringing impactful and market-ready products to life.

Celebrated for its comprehensive services, Food Buddies leverages its expertise to aid entrepreneurs in navigating the complexities of the food industry. With a robust team and strategic partnerships, the company is at the forefront of transforming the Indian food innovation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

