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India Takes Center Stage: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh Shine at ASF Awards

Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh have been honored at the Asian Squash Federation Awards 2025. Abhay won Men's Player of the Year, while Anahat excelled in the junior girls' section. The Indian boys team also picked up a men's team award after securing bronze at the World Junior Team Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:07 IST
India Takes Center Stage: Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh Shine at ASF Awards
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In a remarkable feat, India's Abhay Singh has been recognized as the outstanding Men's Player of the Year 2025 by the Asian Squash Federation.

Rising talent Anahat Singh received the top honors in the junior girls section, adding to her impressive achievements.

The Indian boys team was awarded the men's team accolade after clinching bronze at the World Junior Team Championships in Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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