Left Menu

UniPin Campus Championship India: Uniting Students in Esports Glory

UniPin launches the UniPin Campus Championship India, a major interuniversity esports tournament uniting student gamers in a competitive and collaborative environment. Running from October to December 2025, it aims to elevate esports in India's student communities, expanding to over 50 universities by 2026 with plans for workshops and career pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:58 IST
UniPin Campus Championship India: Uniting Students in Esports Glory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UniPin, a leader in digital entertainment and esports within Asia, has introduced the UniPin Campus Championship India, an interuniversity esports competition designed to unite and empower student gamers through a robust program of competition, collaboration, and community development. Scheduled from October to December 2025, the tournament will host offline esports events across eight major Indian cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Campus winners will advance to the Grand Finale in January 2026, aiming for national recognition and esports acclaim.

The tournament commenced with strong enthusiasm in Pune at MIT Pune on October 30, and in Mumbai at NMIMS Mumbai on October 31. The venues were filled with spirited support from students eager to represent their institutions, spotlighting the growing interest in esports within Indian academic communities. The initial events featured packed audiences and competitive gameplay that set a dynamic tone for the series.

Paras Gupta, UniPin India's Manager of Esports, Community & KOL, emphasized the championship's role in fostering collaboration and sportsmanship among young players. With an eye towards future growth, UniPin is planning expansion in 2026 to more than 50 universities, introducing workshops on esports careers and industry integration, thereby enhancing its grassroots impact on the esports ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

 India
2
Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

 Global
3
Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

 India
4
China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025