UniPin Campus Championship India: Uniting Students in Esports Glory

UniPin, a leader in digital entertainment and esports within Asia, has introduced the UniPin Campus Championship India, an interuniversity esports competition designed to unite and empower student gamers through a robust program of competition, collaboration, and community development. Scheduled from October to December 2025, the tournament will host offline esports events across eight major Indian cities: Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Campus winners will advance to the Grand Finale in January 2026, aiming for national recognition and esports acclaim.

The tournament commenced with strong enthusiasm in Pune at MIT Pune on October 30, and in Mumbai at NMIMS Mumbai on October 31. The venues were filled with spirited support from students eager to represent their institutions, spotlighting the growing interest in esports within Indian academic communities. The initial events featured packed audiences and competitive gameplay that set a dynamic tone for the series.

Paras Gupta, UniPin India's Manager of Esports, Community & KOL, emphasized the championship's role in fostering collaboration and sportsmanship among young players. With an eye towards future growth, UniPin is planning expansion in 2026 to more than 50 universities, introducing workshops on esports careers and industry integration, thereby enhancing its grassroots impact on the esports ecosystem in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)