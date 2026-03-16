Busted: Students Duped in Cyber Fraud Scheme

In a breakthrough case, police have arrested five individuals for allegedly enticing students into opening mule bank accounts with fraudulent promises of scholarships and incentives for illicit transactions.

The accused, identified as Vakdoth Vakeel, Raju, Zeeshan Ansari, Akash, and Sahil, orchestrated the scheme by convincing students residing in a boys' hostel to open accounts in their names.

Authorities revealed that the suspects deceived students into obtaining banking details, including ATM cards, passbooks, and internet banking credentials. The operation culminated in the capture of key suspects en route to Goa to negotiate fraudulent dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)