Left Menu

Busted: Students Duped in Cyber Fraud Scheme

Police apprehended five men accused of deceiving students into opening bank accounts under false pretenses for cyber fraud. The suspects, including Vakdoth Vakeel and Raju, misled students with promises of scholarships to open accounts, collecting personal banking details for illicit activities. The investigation continues to locate additional culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:01 IST
Busted: Students Duped in Cyber Fraud Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a breakthrough case, police have arrested five individuals for allegedly enticing students into opening mule bank accounts with fraudulent promises of scholarships and incentives for illicit transactions.

The accused, identified as Vakdoth Vakeel, Raju, Zeeshan Ansari, Akash, and Sahil, orchestrated the scheme by convincing students residing in a boys' hostel to open accounts in their names.

Authorities revealed that the suspects deceived students into obtaining banking details, including ATM cards, passbooks, and internet banking credentials. The operation culminated in the capture of key suspects en route to Goa to negotiate fraudulent dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensions

Wall Street Surges: Meta's AI Layoffs Drive Market Rally Amidst Global Tensi...

 Global
2
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France
3
Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

Gulf Tensions Spike Oil Prices Amid Global Inflation Concerns

 Global
4
Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

Delhi's New Flood Control Centre: A Step Towards Better Monsoon Preparedness

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026