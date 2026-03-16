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Classroom Calamity: Ceiling Fan Falls on Students in Barmer School

Two young students were injured in Barmer district when a ceiling fan fell on them inside their classroom. The incident took place at a government school shortly after their morning assembly. Both children were hospitalized, prompting an inspection of the school's electrical fixtures for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:54 IST
Classroom Calamity: Ceiling Fan Falls on Students in Barmer School
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  • India

In a concerning incident at a government school in Barmer district, two young students suffered injuries when a ceiling fan collapsed in their classroom. The mishap occurred right after the morning assembly in the Sansiyon Ka Tala area.

According to school authorities, the fan detached from the ceiling, with its hook and struck the children. Quick action was taken by teachers and local residents, rushing the injured pupils to the district hospital for immediate treatment.

The school has since been visited by Tehsildar Hukmichand, who has mandated an inspection of all fans and electrical installations to prevent future occurrences and safeguard the students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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