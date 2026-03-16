Classroom Calamity: Ceiling Fan Falls on Students in Barmer School

In a concerning incident at a government school in Barmer district, two young students suffered injuries when a ceiling fan collapsed in their classroom. The mishap occurred right after the morning assembly in the Sansiyon Ka Tala area.

According to school authorities, the fan detached from the ceiling, with its hook and struck the children. Quick action was taken by teachers and local residents, rushing the injured pupils to the district hospital for immediate treatment.

The school has since been visited by Tehsildar Hukmichand, who has mandated an inspection of all fans and electrical installations to prevent future occurrences and safeguard the students and staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)