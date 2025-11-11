UST Triumphs Again: Driving Sustainable Change at Indian CSR Awards 2025

UST, a prominent AI and technology transformation company, garnered attention at the Indian CSR Awards 2025 with accolades in 'Most Impactful Save Water Initiative of the Year' and a recognition for its efforts in education, health, and livelihood for people with disabilities.

Since its establishment in 1999, UST has focused on 'Transforming Lives', conducting 127 projects in nine states, which have positively influenced over one lakh individuals. Their notable water conservation efforts include collaborating with NGOs to rejuvenate lakes in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Beyond environmental projects, UST's initiatives for persons with disabilities have encompassed vocational programs and scholarships. Smita Sharma, UST's Global Program Manager – CSR, emphasized the collective passion powering these accomplishments, signaling the company's continuous commitment to impactful social change.

(With inputs from agencies.)