UST Triumphs Again: Driving Sustainable Change at Indian CSR Awards 2025

UST celebrates a notable achievement by bagging two awards at the Indian CSR Awards 2025 for its impactful water conservation initiatives and transformative work in education and livelihood for people with disabilities. This highlights UST’s commitment to sustainable community development, with numerous projects benefiting millions across multiple states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UST, a prominent AI and technology transformation company, garnered attention at the Indian CSR Awards 2025 with accolades in 'Most Impactful Save Water Initiative of the Year' and a recognition for its efforts in education, health, and livelihood for people with disabilities.

Since its establishment in 1999, UST has focused on 'Transforming Lives', conducting 127 projects in nine states, which have positively influenced over one lakh individuals. Their notable water conservation efforts include collaborating with NGOs to rejuvenate lakes in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Beyond environmental projects, UST's initiatives for persons with disabilities have encompassed vocational programs and scholarships. Smita Sharma, UST's Global Program Manager – CSR, emphasized the collective passion powering these accomplishments, signaling the company's continuous commitment to impactful social change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

