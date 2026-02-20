Left Menu

Trump's 'Board of Peace': Funding Woes and Controversies

The U.S. paid $160 million of its $4 billion U.N. debt, said a U.N. spokesperson as Trump hosted the 'Board of Peace' meeting. The initiative aims to boost the U.N. but faces criticism for limited scope and colonial-like structure. U.S. owes billions in unpaid dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 05:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 05:27 IST
Trump's 'Board of Peace': Funding Woes and Controversies

The United States made a partial payment of around $160 million towards its outstanding $4 billion debt to the United Nations, revealed a U.N. spokesperson. The announcement coincides with President Donald Trump's meeting to launch the 'Board of Peace,' intended to augment U.N. efficiency amidst criticism from several quarters.

While the U.S. remains the largest contributor to the U.N., the Trump administration has fallen short of making required financial commitments, affecting regular and peacekeeping budgets. The U.S. currently owes $2.19 billion for the regular U.N. budget, along with additional dues for peacekeeping missions and U.N. tribunals.

Despite claims of enhancing U.N. performance, Trump's 'Board of Peace' has faced backlash for its perceived undermining of the international body and absentee representation in its current composition. It's seen by some as having a colonial undertone, particularly lacking Palestinian representation in efforts primarily focused on Gaza.

TRENDING

1
India Joins Pax Silica Pact, Strengthening AI and Economic Security Ties with U.S.

India Joins Pax Silica Pact, Strengthening AI and Economic Security Ties wit...

 India
2
Kerala Story 2: A New Storm over Secular Harmony

Kerala Story 2: A New Storm over Secular Harmony

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education: AI and EdTech's Role in India's Learning Future

Revolutionizing Education: AI and EdTech's Role in India's Learning Future

 United States
4
Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2026 Begin Today Amid Students' Mixed Emotions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026