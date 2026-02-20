Trump's 'Board of Peace': Funding Woes and Controversies

The United States made a partial payment of around $160 million towards its outstanding $4 billion debt to the United Nations, revealed a U.N. spokesperson. The announcement coincides with President Donald Trump's meeting to launch the 'Board of Peace,' intended to augment U.N. efficiency amidst criticism from several quarters.

While the U.S. remains the largest contributor to the U.N., the Trump administration has fallen short of making required financial commitments, affecting regular and peacekeeping budgets. The U.S. currently owes $2.19 billion for the regular U.N. budget, along with additional dues for peacekeeping missions and U.N. tribunals.

Despite claims of enhancing U.N. performance, Trump's 'Board of Peace' has faced backlash for its perceived undermining of the international body and absentee representation in its current composition. It's seen by some as having a colonial undertone, particularly lacking Palestinian representation in efforts primarily focused on Gaza.