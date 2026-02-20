Left Menu

Controversial Immigration Order Sparks Outrage and Legal Battle

The Trump administration has imposed a new order allowing the arrest of refugees in the US without permanent residency after a year. This move, backed by economic and security concerns, faces backlash from advocacy groups and legal challenges, notably in Minnesota, hinting at profound national implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Minneapolis | Updated: 20-02-2026 05:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 05:03 IST
The Trump administration's latest immigration order has generated significant controversy and is set to face legal challenges. A sweeping memo from the Department of Homeland Security suggests that refugees in the US who have not yet gained permanent residency could be detained one year after their arrival.

Advocates and refugee rights groups argue that the measure contradicts previous promises made to refugees and creates unnecessary fear among over 200,000 individuals. Minnesota, where the order's implications are actively being contested in court, serves as a focal point for this national issue.

DHS cites national security and economic concerns for this policy shift. However, critics, including US Sen. Tina Smith and other political figures, stress the lack of legal basis. The policy, part of a broader crackdown dubbed Operation PARRIS, continues to spark protests and raise questions about its potential impacts across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

