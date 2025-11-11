Left Menu

Maharashtra's Move to Enhance Wildlife Conservation: New Zoo Authority Approved

The Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of the Maharashtra State Zoo Authority to enhance zoo management and wildlife conservation. An order detailing this was issued recently. The initiative includes a sanctioned budget of Rs 53.67 lakh for its development, under a larger project allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:36 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step towards enhancing wildlife conservation and zoo management by approving the establishment of the Maharashtra State Zoo Authority. This new entity will function under the Revenue and Forest Department, specifically under the guidance of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Nagpur.

A government resolution issued on Tuesday highlighted the aim of streamlining zoo management to fortify conservation efforts by creating this authority. The order included the approval of a substantial budget allocation of Rs 53.67 lakh, forming part of a larger Rs 2.05 crore outlay planned for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The formation of the Maharashtra State Zoo Authority reflects the government's commitment to better organize its efforts towards wildlife conservation and enhancing the management of zoological parks across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

