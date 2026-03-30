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U.S. Lawmakers Urge Taiwan to Expedite $40 Billion Defence Budget

U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan urged its parliament to approve a delayed $40 billion defense budget, highlighting concerns over increasing Chinese military pressure. Despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's key supporter. The defense proposal faces opposition in parliament, although previous U.S. arms deals have been approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:04 IST
U.S. Lawmakers Urge Taiwan to Expedite $40 Billion Defence Budget
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U.S. lawmakers have called on Taiwan's parliament to expedite the approval of a $40 billion defense budget amid growing Chinese military pressure. The U.S., despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, stands as Taiwan's principal international supporter and arms supplier.

This defense proposal, brought forth by President Lai Ching-te, is currently stalled due to opposition in Taiwan's parliament. However, the island has already secured U.S. arms deals worth approximately $9 billion.

China's foreign ministry has reiterated its disapproval of U.S.-Taiwan relations, insisting that the U.S. take concrete steps to maintain stability in the Taiwan Strait. The geopolitical tension continues to escalate as both sides engage in political and military posturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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