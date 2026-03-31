Track Shift Suspected in Shahdol-Nagpur Express Derailment
A preliminary probe suggests that an abnormal lateral track shift may have caused the derailment of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express in Madhya Pradesh. Prompt actions by the loco pilot prevented a possible tragedy, though train operations experienced delays. Maintenance and regular monitoring are crucial to prevent such incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
An abnormal lateral shift of the track is believed to have caused the derailment of the Shahdol-Nagpur Express in Madhya Pradesh, according to a preliminary railway investigation.
The incident took place near Khairranji-Gangatola, with quick actions by the loco pilot averting a major disaster. No injuries were reported, though train operations faced delays.
The necessity for rigorous maintenance and regular monitoring of tracks is underscored by such incidents, experts noted, highlighting the risks posed by lateral track shifts due to various forces and factors.
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