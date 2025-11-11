Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Telangana Poet Ande Sri

Renowned Telangana poet Ande Sri passed away after a brief illness and was laid to rest with police honours. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders participated in the funeral. The state plans to request a Padma Shri award for him and memorialize him through various initiatives.

Updated: 11-11-2025 16:37 IST
Renowned Telangana poet Ande Sri was laid to rest with police honours at Ghatkesar following his passing due to a brief illness. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with other ministers, paid their respects, carrying the bier and participating in the burial.

Attended by leaders from various parties, fans, and supporters, the funeral procession saw several well-wishers raising slogans in Ande Sri's praise. Reddy's remarks to reporters underscored the personal loss felt by the state, announcing plans to nominate Ande Sri for the Padma Shri award posthumously while launching several initiatives in his memory.

The government pledged to include 'Jaya Jaya He Telangana' in the school curriculum, establish a commemorative park, and provide a government job to a family member. The publication of 20,000 copies of his acclaimed work 'Nippula Vaagu' for distribution in state libraries was also announced.

