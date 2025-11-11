Left Menu

Nykaaland 3.0: India's Ultimate Beauty Extravaganza Debuts in Delhi

Nykaaland 3.0 made its Delhi debut, drawing over 30,000 attendees to celebrate global and homegrown beauty brands. With celebrities, creators, and beauty enthusiasts, the festival showcased the convergence of beauty, culture, and commerce, cementing Nykaaland as India's definitive beauty movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:38 IST
Nykaaland 3.0: India's Ultimate Beauty Extravaganza Debuts in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nykaaland 3.0 made a dazzling debut in Delhi, attracting over 30,000 beauty enthusiasts and featuring 60+ global and homegrown brands. Among the stars gracing the event were Rasha Thadani and Aditi Rao Hydari, who added to the weekend's glamorous atmosphere.

The festival offered a plethora of beauty experiences, from masterclasses by renowned artists like Daniel Bauer to performances by acclaimed musicians like Prateek Kuhad. It signaled a shift in India's beauty landscape, emphasizing experiential and cultural engagement over mere transactions.

Nykaaland has evolved into India's most influential beauty platform, blending global innovation with local flair. As Anchit Nayar stated, the festival exemplifies beauty as a lifestyle and cultural statement, poised to lead India's beauty future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
MGIMO and TV BRICS Forge Alliance to Elevate Russian Education Globally

MGIMO and TV BRICS Forge Alliance to Elevate Russian Education Globally

 Russia
2
Moneyboxx Finance Aims for Rs 1,200 Crore AUM Milestone

Moneyboxx Finance Aims for Rs 1,200 Crore AUM Milestone

 India
3
Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from spot, come up with details of Delhi blast at earliest: Sources.

Amit Shah told Forensic Science Lab to match, probe sample collected from sp...

 India
4
Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

Indian Army Showcases Tactical Operations in Arunachal Pradesh Exercise

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025