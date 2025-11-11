Nykaaland 3.0: India's Ultimate Beauty Extravaganza Debuts in Delhi

Nykaaland 3.0 made a dazzling debut in Delhi, attracting over 30,000 beauty enthusiasts and featuring 60+ global and homegrown brands. Among the stars gracing the event were Rasha Thadani and Aditi Rao Hydari, who added to the weekend's glamorous atmosphere.

The festival offered a plethora of beauty experiences, from masterclasses by renowned artists like Daniel Bauer to performances by acclaimed musicians like Prateek Kuhad. It signaled a shift in India's beauty landscape, emphasizing experiential and cultural engagement over mere transactions.

Nykaaland has evolved into India's most influential beauty platform, blending global innovation with local flair. As Anchit Nayar stated, the festival exemplifies beauty as a lifestyle and cultural statement, poised to lead India's beauty future.

(With inputs from agencies.)