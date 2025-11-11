Left Menu

Revolutionizing Learning: School Cinema International Film Festival Returns

The School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) screens over 100 films from 25 countries at more than 40,000 government and 1,000 private schools in India. SCIFF aims to integrate cinema into education, using it as a tool for nurturing creativity, empathy, and global awareness among students through workshops and competitions.

The eighth edition of the School Cinema International Film Festival (SCIFF) is set to bring an array of global films to over 40,000 government and 1,000 private schools across India. Running from November 14 to 30, this festival showcases more than 100 curated films from 25 countries, officials announced.

Syed Sultan Ahmed, Festival Director and Founder & Chief Learner at LXL Ideas, emphasized the festival's mission: to make cinema accessible to all children, transcending traditional festival spaces. According to Ahmed, cinema serves as a powerful pedagogical tool in line with the National Education Policy 2020, fostering holistic education.

Prominent international festivals and country partners, including France and Spain, are backing SCIFF's 2025 mission. Through a 'WATCH, LEARN, MAKE' approach, students are immersed in film experiences, participate in filmmaking workshops, and can even join youth juries. Previously known as the International Kids Film Festival, SCIFF has reached over 10 million students since 2017, marking its impact as a transformative educational initiative.

