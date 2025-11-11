RajKummar Rao Completes 'Nikam' Shoot, Launches Production House with Wife Patralekhaa

Renowned actor RajKummar Rao has officially completed shooting for the upcoming biopic 'Nikam'. He shared a touching note from the film's direction team on Instagram, thanking them for their dedication.

The note expressed deep appreciation and admiration for Rao's portrayal of India's esteemed public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The team called it an honor to witness his calm, honest, and graceful transformation into the character. The film delves into the life and legacy of Nikam, known for his remarkable legal career.

Details about the film remain under wraps, but Rao's schedule stays busy as he ventures into production. He and his wife, Patralekhaa, recently launched KAMPA Film, a production company with a personal touch. The name combines the initials of their mothers, paying homage to them. "We've always been passionate about storytelling," Patralekhaa remarked. Rao added that KAMPA reflects their shared cinematic vision and the magic of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)