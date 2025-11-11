Left Menu

RajKummar Rao Completes 'Nikam' Shoot, Launches Production House with Wife Patralekhaa

RajKummar Rao wraps up filming for the biopic 'Nikam', sharing gratitude from the direction team on Instagram. Alongside acting, Rao and his wife Patralekhaa launch KAMPA Film, a production house celebrating their love for storytelling, named in honor of their mothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:20 IST
RajKummar Rao Completes 'Nikam' Shoot, Launches Production House with Wife Patralekhaa
Actor RajKummar Rao (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor RajKummar Rao has officially completed shooting for the upcoming biopic 'Nikam'. He shared a touching note from the film's direction team on Instagram, thanking them for their dedication.

The note expressed deep appreciation and admiration for Rao's portrayal of India's esteemed public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The team called it an honor to witness his calm, honest, and graceful transformation into the character. The film delves into the life and legacy of Nikam, known for his remarkable legal career.

Details about the film remain under wraps, but Rao's schedule stays busy as he ventures into production. He and his wife, Patralekhaa, recently launched KAMPA Film, a production company with a personal touch. The name combines the initials of their mothers, paying homage to them. "We've always been passionate about storytelling," Patralekhaa remarked. Rao added that KAMPA reflects their shared cinematic vision and the magic of storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TV Today Network Reports Q2 Loss Amid Exceptional Items and Revenue Decline

TV Today Network Reports Q2 Loss Amid Exceptional Items and Revenue Decline

 India
2
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
3
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
4
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025