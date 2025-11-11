Left Menu

Pop Mart's Labubu Dolls Boom in UK Livestream Shopping Frenzy

Alibaba's AliExpress brought China's Singles' Day shopping craze to the UK, showcasing Pop Mart's collectible dolls. British influencer Anna Williams co-hosted livestreams aiming to sell 10,000 toys. Sales surged 1,500% in a year, highlighting the rising popularity of blind box toys in Western markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:10 IST
Pop Mart's Labubu Dolls Boom in UK Livestream Shopping Frenzy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alibaba's AliExpress extended China's elaborate Singles' Day shopping event to the United Kingdom, showcasing the rising popularity of collectible Pop Mart dolls. Drawing from techniques that echo Disney's savvy marketing strategies, Pop Mart's offerings, including Labubu, Crybaby, and SkullPanda figurines, are captivating a global audience.

In a bid to ride this wave, AliExpress enlisted the influence of Anna Williams, a 23-year-old British TikTok star, to co-host four daily livestreams alongside Mary He. Expecting to sell about 10,000 toys by week's end, this effort is part of a broader strategy to integrate entertaining shopping formats with engaging hosts on the AliExpress platform.

This trend isn't just a fad, as sales figures back the enthusiasm. Pop Mart's UK store on AliExpress saw a staggering 1,500% sales increase in October compared to the previous year, with the overall collectible toy sales up 300% in the first half of the year. The rise of livestream shopping, propelled initially by brands in China, is now spreading with Western brands eager to grasp this burgeoning retail approach.

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025