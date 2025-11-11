Pop Mart's Labubu Dolls Boom in UK Livestream Shopping Frenzy

Alibaba's AliExpress extended China's elaborate Singles' Day shopping event to the United Kingdom, showcasing the rising popularity of collectible Pop Mart dolls. Drawing from techniques that echo Disney's savvy marketing strategies, Pop Mart's offerings, including Labubu, Crybaby, and SkullPanda figurines, are captivating a global audience.

In a bid to ride this wave, AliExpress enlisted the influence of Anna Williams, a 23-year-old British TikTok star, to co-host four daily livestreams alongside Mary He. Expecting to sell about 10,000 toys by week's end, this effort is part of a broader strategy to integrate entertaining shopping formats with engaging hosts on the AliExpress platform.

This trend isn't just a fad, as sales figures back the enthusiasm. Pop Mart's UK store on AliExpress saw a staggering 1,500% sales increase in October compared to the previous year, with the overall collectible toy sales up 300% in the first half of the year. The rise of livestream shopping, propelled initially by brands in China, is now spreading with Western brands eager to grasp this burgeoning retail approach.