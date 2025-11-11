Left Menu

Lionel Messi Joins Angola's 50th Independence Celebrations

Lionel Messi and Argentina's national soccer team are set to join Angola's 50th independence anniversary celebrations, marking the occasion with a special exhibition match. The event highlights Angola's journey since independence from Portugal in 1975 and its complex political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:12 IST
Angola is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 50th year of independence from Portugal, with soccer star Lionel Messi as a special guest. A significant event on the schedule is an exhibition game involving Argentina's national team at Luanda's 11 November Stadium.

The celebrations commenced on Wednesday and included a flag-raising ceremony at Republic Square, attended by President João Lourenço. Angola gained independence on November 11, 1975, but was soon engulfed in a civil war that lasted until 2002, claiming up to a million lives.

Argentina's team, led by Messi, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday and will play against Angola's national team on Friday. Angola invested $13 million to host the World Cup champions, emphasizing the magnitude of the anniversary celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

