Lionel Messi Joins Angola's 50th Independence Celebrations
Lionel Messi and Argentina's national soccer team are set to join Angola's 50th independence anniversary celebrations, marking the occasion with a special exhibition match. The event highlights Angola's journey since independence from Portugal in 1975 and its complex political history.
Angola is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 50th year of independence from Portugal, with soccer star Lionel Messi as a special guest. A significant event on the schedule is an exhibition game involving Argentina's national team at Luanda's 11 November Stadium.
The celebrations commenced on Wednesday and included a flag-raising ceremony at Republic Square, attended by President João Lourenço. Angola gained independence on November 11, 1975, but was soon engulfed in a civil war that lasted until 2002, claiming up to a million lives.
Argentina's team, led by Messi, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday and will play against Angola's national team on Friday. Angola invested $13 million to host the World Cup champions, emphasizing the magnitude of the anniversary celebration.
