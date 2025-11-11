Lionel Messi Joins Angola's 50th Independence Celebrations

Angola is pulling out all the stops to celebrate its 50th year of independence from Portugal, with soccer star Lionel Messi as a special guest. A significant event on the schedule is an exhibition game involving Argentina's national team at Luanda's 11 November Stadium.

The celebrations commenced on Wednesday and included a flag-raising ceremony at Republic Square, attended by President João Lourenço. Angola gained independence on November 11, 1975, but was soon engulfed in a civil war that lasted until 2002, claiming up to a million lives.

Argentina's team, led by Messi, is scheduled to arrive on Thursday and will play against Angola's national team on Friday. Angola invested $13 million to host the World Cup champions, emphasizing the magnitude of the anniversary celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)