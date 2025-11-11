Nicole Kidman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Young People'

Acclaimed actor and producer Nicole Kidman has been confirmed as a cast member of 'The Young People', the latest cinematic endeavor from director Osgood Perkins. Announced by Variety, this marks Perkins' fourth collaboration with the production company Neon.

Joining Kidman are actors Lola Tung, known for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', and Nico Parker from 'How to Train Your Dragon', in addition to an impressive ensemble cast featuring Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, and Tatiana Maslany.

The project is produced by Perkins and Chris Ferguson under their banner Phobos, alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, 'The Young People' inaugurates a first-look deal between Perkins, Phobos, and Neon. Previously, their collective projects 'Longlegs' and 'The Monkey' garnered significant acclaim and box office success.

Kidman brings her extensive genre experience to the film, with upcoming roles in 'Scarpetta' for Prime Video and 'Margo's Got Money Trouble' for Apple TV+. She remains a revered figure in horror cinema, especially for her performance in the chilling 2001 classic 'The Others', a genre-defining film that grossed over $210 million worldwide.