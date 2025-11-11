Left Menu

Nicole Kidman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Young People'

Nicole Kidman joins the cast of 'The Young People', directed by Osgood Perkins in collaboration with Neon. The film, with a star-studded ensemble, is the first project under a new deal. Kidman, known for her role in 'The Others', continues to expand her genre repertoire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST
Nicole Kidman Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Young People'
Nicole Kidman (Image source/ Instagram/ @nicolekidman). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Acclaimed actor and producer Nicole Kidman has been confirmed as a cast member of 'The Young People', the latest cinematic endeavor from director Osgood Perkins. Announced by Variety, this marks Perkins' fourth collaboration with the production company Neon.

Joining Kidman are actors Lola Tung, known for 'The Summer I Turned Pretty', and Nico Parker from 'How to Train Your Dragon', in addition to an impressive ensemble cast featuring Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, Heather Graham, Johnny Knoxville, Lexi Minetree, Lily Collias, and Tatiana Maslany.

The project is produced by Perkins and Chris Ferguson under their banner Phobos, alongside Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range. While specific plot details remain undisclosed, 'The Young People' inaugurates a first-look deal between Perkins, Phobos, and Neon. Previously, their collective projects 'Longlegs' and 'The Monkey' garnered significant acclaim and box office success.

Kidman brings her extensive genre experience to the film, with upcoming roles in 'Scarpetta' for Prime Video and 'Margo's Got Money Trouble' for Apple TV+. She remains a revered figure in horror cinema, especially for her performance in the chilling 2001 classic 'The Others', a genre-defining film that grossed over $210 million worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

Showdown in Dhaka: Jamaat’s Referendum Demand Spurs Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
2
Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

Cryptocurrency and Crime: Mastermind Jailed in Britain

 Global
3
Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

Exit Polls Forecast NDA Victory as Bihar's Voter Turnout Surges

 India
4
Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

Kohima Proclamation: A New Dawn for North East India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025