Bollywood Rallies Around Dharmendra Amidst Health Concerns

Amid mounting concerns about the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his partner, Gauri Spratt, paid a visit to Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday evening. The couple was seen offering support to the Deol family, as captured by Mumbai paparazzi.

Earlier, Dharmendra's wife, actress-politician Hema Malini, issued a strong rebuke against media outlets, accusing them of disseminating false information. She expressed outrage on social media, stating, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

Hema Malini's remarks echoed a statement from their daughter, Esha Deol, who clarified Dharmendra's condition on Instagram. Esha assured followers that her father was stable and recovering, while requesting privacy for the family. The scenario has seen other Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel, also visiting the hospital to show solidarity with Dharmendra.

