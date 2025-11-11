Mahasthavir Gyaneshwar's Grand Farewell: A Global Gathering

The solemn farewell of Mahasthavir Bhadanta Gyaneshwar drew over 10,000 devotees to Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to honor the esteemed Buddhist leader.

Participants, including foreign dignitaries and former Indian officials, joined the extensive procession, culminating in cremation ceremonies at the Burmese Buddhist Vihar.

International monks and local followers bade farewell, remembering Gyaneshwar's teachings of purity and kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)