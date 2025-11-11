Left Menu

Mahasthavir Gyaneshwar's Grand Farewell: A Global Gathering

Over 10,000 devotees, monks, and global followers gathered in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, for the final journey of Mahasthavir Bhadanta Gyaneshwar. The event saw participation from international dignitaries and notable Indian figures, marking a solemn farewell procession through the city to honor the revered Buddhist leader.

The solemn farewell of Mahasthavir Bhadanta Gyaneshwar drew over 10,000 devotees to Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, to honor the esteemed Buddhist leader.

Participants, including foreign dignitaries and former Indian officials, joined the extensive procession, culminating in cremation ceremonies at the Burmese Buddhist Vihar.

International monks and local followers bade farewell, remembering Gyaneshwar's teachings of purity and kindness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

