Star-Studded Jury Assembles for 2026 EE Rising Star Award Nominations

Renowned actors Joe Alwyn, Benedict Wong, and Sheila Atim, alongside a team of industry experts, have taken on the prestigious role of jury members for the selection of the 2026 EE Rising Star Award nominees. The Hollywood Reporter covered the event, which saw acting talents assembled in London to deliberate on who would earn a place on this coveted shortlist.

With previous winners like Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya, the EE Rising Star Award has long been a bellwether for future stars. Joe Alwyn expressed his excitement to The Hollywood Reporter, noting the transformative impact of such recognition. His sentiments were echoed by Wong, who highlighted the diverse nature of the jury as a reflection of the industry's collaborative spirit. Atim commented on the importance of recognizing ongoing artistic journeys and potential for growth in talent.

Chaired by Anna Higgs, a member of the BAFTA Film Committee, the panel also included esteemed director Raine Allen Miller and casting director Aisha Bywaters. The selection process culminated in a gathering at The Savoy, where five final nominees were chosen from the longlist. The winner, decided by public vote, will be announced during the BAFTA ceremony on February 22, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)