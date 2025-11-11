Left Menu

Young Everest Conqueror Meets Uttarakhand CM

Sixteen-year-old Sachin Kumar, who successfully climbed Mount Everest in May, met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The CM praised Kumar's extraordinary achievement at such a young age. Kumar, part of the All India NCC expedition team, was congratulated for his determination and inspiration to the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 11-11-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 23:31 IST
Young Everest Conqueror Meets Uttarakhand CM
  • Country:
  • India

Sachin Kumar, a 16-year-old mountaineer, made headlines recently by summiting Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak. He was received warmly by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lauded his remarkable feat.

The Chief Minister expressed that such an achievement at Kumar's age is a phenomenal display of courage, determination, and hard work. He added that Kumar's success not only shines a spotlight on his family and state but also serves as an inspiration to young people across India.

Kumar, who hails from Uttarkashi, was a participant in the All India NCC expedition team that reached the summit on May 18, 2025. In return, Kumar expressed his gratitude to CM Dhami and committed himself to continue striving for excellence and to bringing further glory to his state and country.

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

 India
2
Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

 Global
3
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
4
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025