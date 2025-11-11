Young Everest Conqueror Meets Uttarakhand CM

Sachin Kumar, a 16-year-old mountaineer, made headlines recently by summiting Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak. He was received warmly by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lauded his remarkable feat.

The Chief Minister expressed that such an achievement at Kumar's age is a phenomenal display of courage, determination, and hard work. He added that Kumar's success not only shines a spotlight on his family and state but also serves as an inspiration to young people across India.

Kumar, who hails from Uttarkashi, was a participant in the All India NCC expedition team that reached the summit on May 18, 2025. In return, Kumar expressed his gratitude to CM Dhami and committed himself to continue striving for excellence and to bringing further glory to his state and country.