Jimmy Sheirgill's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father
Actor Jimmy Sheirgill penned an emotional note on Instagram in memory of his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, who passed away on October 11. Industry colleagues and fans shared condolences, remembering his father's gentle nature and love for painting.
On Tuesday, actor Jimmy Sheirgill shared a poignant tribute to his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, following his passing on October 11. Sheirgill took to Instagram, posting a nostalgic black-and-white photo of his late father with the caption, 'It's been a month...we miss you, Dad,' accompanied by a broken heart emoji.
The comment section filled with condolences from film industry colleagues and fans alike, reflecting the impact of his father's legacy. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expressed his sympathies with a folded hands emoji, while a fan reassured Sheirgill that his father's spirit remains as a guiding presence.
Another message offered heartfelt condolences, recalling the warmth and kindness of both Sheirgill's parents and appreciating his father's passion for painting. The post stands as a testament to the love and respect Satyajit Singh Shergill earned from those around him. (ANI)
