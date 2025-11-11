Jimmy Sheirgill's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father

On Tuesday, actor Jimmy Sheirgill shared a poignant tribute to his father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, following his passing on October 11. Sheirgill took to Instagram, posting a nostalgic black-and-white photo of his late father with the caption, 'It's been a month...we miss you, Dad,' accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

The comment section filled with condolences from film industry colleagues and fans alike, reflecting the impact of his father's legacy. Actor-comedian Sunil Grover expressed his sympathies with a folded hands emoji, while a fan reassured Sheirgill that his father's spirit remains as a guiding presence.

Another message offered heartfelt condolences, recalling the warmth and kindness of both Sheirgill's parents and appreciating his father's passion for painting. The post stands as a testament to the love and respect Satyajit Singh Shergill earned from those around him. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)