Cinematic Tribute: IFFD Screens Films Celebrating National Heroes

The concluding day of the International Film Festival, Delhi (IFFD) featured special screenings of 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' and 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai' at Bharat Mandapam. Minister Kapil Mishra applauded the directors and producers, highlighting the films' role in acquainting the younger generation with the country's pivotal figures and their remarkable contributions, according to a press release.

'Shatak' illustrates the impactful leadership and nation-building efforts of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's founding figures like Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, and Balasaheb Deoras. The film also celebrates volunteers' unwavering dedication to national movements even during the nation's toughest periods, as stated in the release.

Mishra further observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has successfully embodied the ideals of national unity and cultural nationalism promoted by the RSS and the Jana Sangh. He commended Ahilyabai Holkar for her exceptional role in safeguarding India's heritage, involving temple restoration and social reforms that empowered women throughout the nation.

The week-long International Film Festival of Delhi showcased a diverse array of films, including those from the Bhojpuri, Marathi, and Bollywood industries, ending on March 31. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)