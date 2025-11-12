Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Meets Bhutan's Former King

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bhutan’s former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, acknowledging his role in strengthening India-Bhutan relations. Discussions included energy and connectivity initiatives, notably the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project. Modi highlighted the former king's contributions to Bhutan’s development and inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thimpu | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Bhutan's former King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, commending his longstanding efforts to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan. Modi expressed gratitude for the former king's guidance in enhancing bilateral relations.

The leaders discussed initiatives concerning energy, trade, technology, and connectivity, with a particular emphasis on the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project. Modi reiterated India's commitment to supporting this project, which aligns with the Act East Policy.

The visit highlighted the shared cultural bond between the nations, with Modi praising the fourth king's role in Bhutan's transition to a constitutional democratic monarchy. As part of his visit, Modi also inaugurated the Punatsanchchhu-II project alongside Bhutan's current king, further cementing cooperation between the two countries.

