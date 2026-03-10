Left Menu

PM Modi's Train Revolution: Bringing Connectivity to Southern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multiple train services and redeveloped stations in Southern India, boosting connectivity across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other states. The initiative includes two Amrit Bharat trains and enhances regional accessibility, promoting economic and social connectivity, while reflecting cultural heritage through modernized station design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:15 IST
PM Modi's Train Revolution: Bringing Connectivity to Southern India
trains
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate several train services aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Southern India. Scheduled for Wednesday, the event will see the launch of two Amrit Bharat trains, two express trains, and passenger services departing from states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry highlighted that these new services will benefit millions, providing easier access across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Additionally, the inauguration includes the electrification of the Shoranur-Nilambur railway line and redevelopment of three stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Significantly, the initiative underscores both workplace and educational connectivity, offering direct routes between key industrial, student, and cultural nodes. Furthermore, the station upgrades, costing approximately Rs 52 crore, embody India's ambitious vision for a modern rail network that resonates with local cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026