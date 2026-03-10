PM Modi's Train Revolution: Bringing Connectivity to Southern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate several train services aimed at enhancing rail connectivity in Southern India. Scheduled for Wednesday, the event will see the launch of two Amrit Bharat trains, two express trains, and passenger services departing from states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

In a statement, the Railway Ministry highlighted that these new services will benefit millions, providing easier access across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Additionally, the inauguration includes the electrification of the Shoranur-Nilambur railway line and redevelopment of three stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Significantly, the initiative underscores both workplace and educational connectivity, offering direct routes between key industrial, student, and cultural nodes. Furthermore, the station upgrades, costing approximately Rs 52 crore, embody India's ambitious vision for a modern rail network that resonates with local cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)