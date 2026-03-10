Left Menu

Karnataka's Proposed Kalyana Airport: Balancing Regional Connectivity and Economic Viability

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil has proposed a new airport in the Kalyana Karnataka region, potentially serving Ballari, Vijayanagara, and Koppal districts. The project, seeking to improve regional connectivity, will await further discussions with the Chief Minister and local representatives before a final decision.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:17 IST
Karnataka's Infrastructure Development Minister, M B Patil, announced plans for a new airport in the Kalyana Karnataka region, focusing on improving connectivity for Ballari, Vijayanagara, and Koppal districts. A conclusive decision is pending a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and local representatives.

Historically, a proposal for an airport in Ballari was initiated in 2010, with 900 acres acquired. However, delays from the contracted company halted the construction. To revive the project, the government began seeking consultants for a Detailed Project Report last October.

Addressing economic viability and avoiding underutilization, Patil emphasized aligning the project with community needs while considering extending the UDAN scheme to ensure sustained operations. In parallel, new industrial investments in Vijayapura and Bagalkote districts are underway.

