Celebrating the Life of Cleto Escobedo III: A Musician's Journey with Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is mourning the loss of his long-time friend and 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' bandleader, Cleto Escobedo III, who died at the age of 59. The news was shared by Kimmel through an emotional Instagram post expressing his heartache over the passing.

Escobedo, a professional saxophonist, was a childhood friend of Kimmel. They met in Las Vegas, where they both grew up, and bonded over a shared sense of humor and mutual admiration for David Letterman. Escobedo toured with music icons like Earth, Wind and Fire's Phillip Bailey and Paula Abdul before taking on the role as the bandleader for Kimmel's show in 2003.

The camaraderie between Kimmel and Escobedo was evident both on and off the screen. In a 2016 segment on the show, Kimmel reminisced about youthful pranks they orchestrated, underscoring their deep connection. Escobedo leaves behind his wife Lori, their two children, and his father, who also performs in the Kimmel house band.

