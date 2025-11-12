Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Minority Welfare with New Educational and Financial Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announces initiatives focusing on minority welfare, including free education for minority girls and financial aid for Haj pilgrims. The plans were revealed during the National Education Day event, commemorating Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, and emphasize education’s role in empowering minority communities.

In a bid to uplift minority communities, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled multiple initiatives emphasizing educational and financial support. He announced these moves at the National Education Day celebration in Vijayawada, commemorating Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad's birthday on November 11.

Key initiatives include free education for minority girls up to the intermediate level and Rs 1 lakh financial assistance for Haj pilgrims. Additionally, Naidu promised the construction of Haj buildings in Kadapa and Vijayawada to facilitate pilgrimages.

He acknowledged previous efforts such as establishing a Minority Welfare Board with significant funding and the appointment of Urdu teachers. Naidu stressed the importance of education in nurturing global leaders from minority communities and assured continued efforts in protecting minority interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

