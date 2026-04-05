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Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious 100-Day Water Conservation Initiative

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a 100-day action plan focusing on water conservation, starting from Tadipatri. The initiative, engaging multiple departments, aims to improve groundwater levels and make Andhra Pradesh drought-free. The program spans various phases, involving identification, approval, execution, and completion of projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:03 IST
Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious 100-Day Water Conservation Initiative
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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive 100-day plan targeting water conservation efforts throughout the state. The program kicks off from Tadipatri in Anantapur district, emphasizing coordinated actions among different departments to bolster water security.

The initiative anticipates active participation from citizens, farmers, irrigation associations, and gram panchayats. Naidu underscored the urgency of enhancing groundwater levels to aid the state's emergence as drought-free.

The plan encompasses four phases, beginning on April 6 and concluding by July 14, with steps including identification, administrative approvals, work execution, and report submissions. Advanced tools like satellite imagery will aid in precise planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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