Andhra Pradesh Launches Ambitious 100-Day Water Conservation Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive 100-day plan targeting water conservation efforts throughout the state. The program kicks off from Tadipatri in Anantapur district, emphasizing coordinated actions among different departments to bolster water security.

The initiative anticipates active participation from citizens, farmers, irrigation associations, and gram panchayats. Naidu underscored the urgency of enhancing groundwater levels to aid the state's emergence as drought-free.

The plan encompasses four phases, beginning on April 6 and concluding by July 14, with steps including identification, administrative approvals, work execution, and report submissions. Advanced tools like satellite imagery will aid in precise planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)