Tragic Hit-and-Run: Young Life Lost in Delhi Bus Accident
A 19-year-old man named Akash died after being hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation bus in Delhi's Azadpur area. The driver fled the scene, causing chaos. Police are investigating the incident, examining CCTV footage, and gathering witness statements to trace the driver and determine circumstances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:02 IST
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In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 19-year-old man identified as Akash was killed after being struck by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi.
The accident occurred around 5:30 pm, and the driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving chaos in the aftermath. Upon arrival, police discovered the severely injured victim on the road, who was subsequently declared dead.
Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, focusing on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to track down the errant driver and determine the events leading up to the accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)