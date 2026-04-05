Tragic Hit-and-Run: Young Life Lost in Delhi Bus Accident

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a 19-year-old man identified as Akash was killed after being struck by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in the Azadpur area of northwest Delhi.

The accident occurred around 5:30 pm, and the driver reportedly fled the scene, leaving chaos in the aftermath. Upon arrival, police discovered the severely injured victim on the road, who was subsequently declared dead.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation, focusing on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to track down the errant driver and determine the events leading up to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)