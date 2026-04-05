Congo to Receive Migrants Under Trump-Era Third-Country Deal

Congo's government announced on Sunday that it will receive migrants under a new deal tied to the Trump administration's third-country program. The announcement makes Congo the latest African nation to participate in this arrangement.

The Congolese Ministry of Communications confirmed that deportees from the U.S. would arrive this month, describing the setup as temporary. It emphasized an alignment with values of human dignity and international solidarity, noting that the U.S. will cover all logistical expenses.

The U.S. has similarly arranged deportation agreements with at least seven African countries, amid criticism over their human rights records. Congo stressed that any transfer of deportees would require individual legal reviews to align with national security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)