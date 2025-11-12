Left Menu

Activists Clash with Security at UN Climate Talks in Amazon

Activists attempted to breach security at the UN climate talks in Belem, Brazil, causing minor injuries to security workers. The protest highlighted tensions regarding Indigenous participation in the conference. Security protocols were followed, and negotiations at COP30 continued without interruption.

A tense clash erupted at the United Nations climate talks in Belem, Brazil, as activists attempted to breach security barriers. The protesters, some in Indigenous attire, caused minor injuries to two security workers, prompting authorities to secure the venue swiftly.

The incident occurred as attendees were leaving COP30, with protests revolving around frustrations concerning Indigenous representation in the negotiations. Agustin Ocaña from the Global Youth Coalition witnessed the confrontation, noting escalations when security guards closed doors forcefully.

The protest emphasized the urgency activists feel about environmental and Indigenous issues, particularly amid large investments around the conference venue while pressing needs in education, health, and forest protection remain unaddressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

