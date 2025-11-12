Activists Clash with Security at UN Climate Talks in Amazon

A tense clash erupted at the United Nations climate talks in Belem, Brazil, as activists attempted to breach security barriers. The protesters, some in Indigenous attire, caused minor injuries to two security workers, prompting authorities to secure the venue swiftly.

The incident occurred as attendees were leaving COP30, with protests revolving around frustrations concerning Indigenous representation in the negotiations. Agustin Ocaña from the Global Youth Coalition witnessed the confrontation, noting escalations when security guards closed doors forcefully.

The protest emphasized the urgency activists feel about environmental and Indigenous issues, particularly amid large investments around the conference venue while pressing needs in education, health, and forest protection remain unaddressed.

