SMX Tour: Celebrating Seedhe Maut's Decade of Hip-Hop Influence

The SMX Tour, a collaboration between Red FM, SkillBox, and DL91 Era, marks a decade of influence from Seedhe Maut in the Indian hip-hop scene. Beginning with an energetic show in Jaipur, the multi-city tour will engage 15 Indian cities from November 1 to December 27, 2025.

Featuring the dynamic rap duo Calm and Encore ABJ, the tour embodies their gritty lyrics and strong connection with the youth. This follows their release of 'DL91 FM,' a 30-track mixtape launched under their new label, DL91.

Red FM's dedication to elevating artists is evident in the SMX Tour, which underlines their commitment to creative expression. Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO of Red FM, highlighted the importance of platforms for independent voices and the SMX Tour's role in fostering artistic expression and community connection.

