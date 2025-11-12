Left Menu

SMX Tour: Celebrating Seedhe Maut's Decade of Hip-Hop Influence

The SMX Tour, organized by Red FM alongside SkillBox and DL91 Era, commemorates 10 years of Seedhe Maut's impact on Indian hip-hop. This multi-city event spans 15 cities and aims to celebrate the duo's artistry and influence alongside Red FM's commitment to showcasing India's evolving music culture.

Updated: 12-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:23 IST
  India

The SMX Tour, a collaboration between Red FM, SkillBox, and DL91 Era, marks a decade of influence from Seedhe Maut in the Indian hip-hop scene. Beginning with an energetic show in Jaipur, the multi-city tour will engage 15 Indian cities from November 1 to December 27, 2025.

Featuring the dynamic rap duo Calm and Encore ABJ, the tour embodies their gritty lyrics and strong connection with the youth. This follows their release of 'DL91 FM,' a 30-track mixtape launched under their new label, DL91.

Red FM's dedication to elevating artists is evident in the SMX Tour, which underlines their commitment to creative expression. Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO of Red FM, highlighted the importance of platforms for independent voices and the SMX Tour's role in fostering artistic expression and community connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

