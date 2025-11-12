Birsa Munda's Legacy Celebrated: Jharkhand BJP Plans Grand 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand, under the leadership of Babulal Marandi, has announced widespread celebrations for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15, highlighting the influential legacy of freedom fighter Birsa Munda. This cultural event aims to honor Munda on his birth anniversary, uniting the state in his memory.

Among the notable activities planned is a significant program in Khunti district, coupled with floral tributes at Munda's statue in his birthplace, Ulihatu. In the capital, Ranchi, a procession will start from the Birsa Munda Museum and culminate at Kokar, with Marandi urging citizens to actively participate in honoring the heritage.

Beyond mere commemoration, Marandi positions Birsa Munda as a source of inspiration across India, reflecting on Jharkhand's status since its foundation on November 15, 2000. Marandi credits BJP's ongoing initiatives, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2021 declaration of the day as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, as pivotal moments in promoting tribal development.

