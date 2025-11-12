Tax Commissioner Turns Filmmaker: Anwesh's Cinematic Leap with 'Kathakar Ki Diary'

An Indian Revenue Service officer, Anwesh, is making headlines with his debut film 'Kathakar Ki Diary: The Story of Ordinary Lives,' which premiered at the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival.

Set in the heart of West Bengal, the film sheds light on five diverse characters, portraying themes of resilience and human connection. Anwesh, who balances his role as Joint Commissioner in the GST department with his passion for filmmaking, said the movie aims to tell the powerful stories of everyday people.

The film has won accolades at multiple international film festivals. It was completed in two-and-a-half years on a crowd-funded budget of under $15,000, involving over 200 artists. Veteran actors and contributors have lauded it for its emotional depth and artistic integrity.

